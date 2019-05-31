Scholar Athlete Award: Strom Thurmond’s Maggie Massey

Maggie Massey is a one of a kind student-athletes for the class of 2019 at Strom Thurmond high school. Near the very top of her class Massey was a second round International HOSA finalist in 2018, along with a 4.990 GPA.

She has an impressive academic resume, apart from the BETA club from fifth through twelve grades, National Technical Honor Society; she has a reputation for winning first place on the track.

Massey has a 93 percent first place finish rate in the 100 meters throughout her high school career, and a true passion for softball, and she finds balance between academics and athletes with the help of her parents.

Massey will attend Anderson University on a softball scholarship