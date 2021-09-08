Scholar Athlete Award: Lucy C. Laney’s Sinclaire Fryer

AUGSUTA, Ga (WJBF) – Lucy C. Laney student-athlete Sinclaire Fryer is a four sport athlete, playing track and field, basketball, golf and cheer all for the Wildcats. Fryer even won first place in the 2021 GHSA 2A state championship.

She maintains a 3.1 gpa and is a full-time dual enrolled student at Augusta Technical College. Sinclaire says, learning to not procrastinate and make use of her time is how she succeeds.

” The procrastination is big in doing sports, you cannot procrastinate or you will fall behind and trying to play catch up is not great at all,” said Fryer.

Her mother Cynthia Rhodes is very proud of her daughters accomplishments and says she rarely has to tell her when to do her work. ” She makes it seem 100 percent effort less so I’m extremely proud of her,” said Rhodes.