AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Lakeside High School’s Langston McCovery is lightning fast in track and field and just as impressive in the classroom. He maintains a 3.8 gpa and has been accepted to 10 colleges and universities already.

When it comes down to running track, he’s a seven-time Junior Olympic qualifier and an All-American sprinter. He holds the highest record as the anchor in the 4x100m relay.

” You just really have to prioritize like your academics first. Make sure you study, you might have to study after meets so you have to set a schedule for yourself and just follow through with a schedule for yourself,” said Langston.

However his biggest hurdle, was in 2019 when he overcame spinal fusion surgery and had to relearn how to walk. He’s most proud of how he pushed through and kept his standards high.

” We are very proud he has worked hard in track and field the last 10 years and he makes it look easy but it is definitely not easy,” said his parents Michael and Vanessa McCovery.

Langston has not decided where he will attend school, but hopes to study computer science.