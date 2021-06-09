Scholar Athlete Award: Jefferson County Janyvia’ Dixon

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Jefferson County senior Janvia’ Dixon cheerleads and plays soccer for the Warriors, and she’s received honors such as the “Distiguished Honor Roll” and “Best All-Around” student, she says the main reason that she works hard is to lead by example.

“Like when I say something I speak on my actions are my words and I think a lot of students here see that I think a few look up to me and I know, ” she said. “A few who look up to me so I try to be their role model,” she added.

Janvyia’ will attend the University of Georgia in the fall.