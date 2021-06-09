Scholar Athlete Award: Jefferson County Janyvia’ Dixon

Scholar Athlete Award
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Jefferson County senior Janvia’ Dixon cheerleads and plays soccer for the Warriors, and she’s received honors such as the “Distiguished Honor Roll” and “Best All-Around” student, she says the main reason that she works hard is to lead by example.

“Like when I say something I speak on my actions are my words and I think a lot of students here see that I think a few look up to me and I know, ” she said. “A few who look up to me so I try to be their role model,” she added.

Janvyia’ will attend the University of Georgia in the fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories