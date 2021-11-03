Scholar Athlete Award: Hephzibah’s Guyia Akins

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Hephzibah senior Guyia Akins has received several academic achievements throughout her high school career. She’s earned ‘A’ honor roll since her sophomore year and is apart of the National Honor Society.

Guyia has earned the L.E.A.D Society by East Georgia State College and was named the class of 2022 Georgia Certificate of Merit winner. She also maintains a 4.28 gpa and ranked first in her senior class.

Athletically, Guyia is a three-sport athlete, she plays basketball, volleyball and runs track & field. As a junior she became the basketball team’s co-captain and was voted at the ‘Most Oustanding Defensive Player’.

” I love sports, and I pride myself on being a student athlete so with sports I try to push myself the best,

but with academics they definitely come first and with my parents instilled that in me at a young age and coach Angela as well,” said Guyia.

Guyia hopes to attend the University of Georgia and study computer engineering.