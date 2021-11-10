Scholar Athlete Award: Harlem’s Savana Bibbins

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Harlem senior Savana Bibbins is the epitome of what it means to be a scholar-athlete. She is apart of the Beta club, National Honor Society and maintains a 3.98 gpa after earning all A’s throughout high school.

On the softball diamond, Bibbins earned first team all-region. all-state and all-area Augusta following her junior year. She followed that up with a GHSA AAA state finals appearance as a senior. In 2020, during the inaugural flag football season, she made the all-area team and was the ‘Defensive Player of the Year’ for the team.

” Obviously you have to give up a lot, like you give up a lot of your time, like I go home and I can’t

just go lay in my bed” said Savana who then added. “I have to study and focus on my grades because if not I could’nt get anywhere and playing sports will only take you so far”.