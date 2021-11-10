Scholar Athlete Award: Harlem’s Savana Bibbins

Scholar Athlete Award

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Harlem senior Savana Bibbins is the epitome of what it means to be a scholar-athlete. She is apart of the Beta club, National Honor Society and maintains a 3.98 gpa after earning all A’s throughout high school.

On the softball diamond, Bibbins earned first team all-region. all-state and all-area Augusta following her junior year. She followed that up with a GHSA AAA state finals appearance as a senior. In 2020, during the inaugural flag football season, she made the all-area team and was the ‘Defensive Player of the Year’ for the team.

” Obviously you have to give up a lot, like you give up a lot of your time, like I go home and I can’t
just go lay in my bed” said Savana who then added. “I have to study and focus on my grades because if not I could’nt get anywhere and playing sports will only take you so far”.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories