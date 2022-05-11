AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The first ever recipient of the WJBF Scholar Athlete Award to attend the Georgia School of Innovation and the Classics is senior Anthony Hamm.

Anthony has been a leader amongst his peers since his arrival at GSIC, he maintains a 3.8 pga and averaged 16 points per game for the basketball team. He was also awarded the teams’ ” Player of the Year” award as a senior.

” It’s just a blessing honestly to continue to strive and work hard on the court and off the court, so with the family that I have, and my teammates so and the support system that I didn’t really feel pressure,” said Hamm.

During his high school tenure, he had to show much patience as he waiting on the school to develop a basketball program. Now he leaves a very high bench mark for future student-athletes to follow.

” He gives 100 percent when he comes into the gym, he gives 100 percent in the classroom always making sure his teammates are good he deserves everything that comes his ways,” said his basketball coach, Rico Williams.

Anthony is undecided at them moment on where he will attend college, but hopes to study exercise science.