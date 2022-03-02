AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Grovetown senior Hannah Murphy ranks 17th in her graduating class of more than 400 students, and she also holds a above a 96 gpa.

She is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta club, National Honor and was a Georgia Governors Honors program nominee.

Throughout her high school softball career she was one of the best on the diamond in the CSRA. Hannah was all-region from 2018-2021, and was also named the teams’ MVP in 2020. She sums up her high school career by wanting to give it her all to help raise the standard for the Lady Warriors program.

” I definitely like to think of myself as a leader, but it was hard coming in just seeing how the team was, and I’m just proud and of these girls and I can’t wait to see how far they go the rest of their seasons,” said Murphy with tears of joy.

She will continue her softball career at Columbia International University and will study early childhood education.