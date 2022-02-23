AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Greenbrier senior Brooks Pangle has made many miraculous plays on the field many Friday night’s for the Wolfpack, but he also takes care of his business in the classroom.

Pangle finished his high school career as Columbia county and Greenbrier’s all-time leader in passing yards (5,692), touchdown passes (52) and completions (402).

He was an all-state honorable mention by the AJC in 2020 and 2021 was the quarterback for Team Georgia in Border Bowl IX that defeated Team South Carolina for the firs time in 5 years.

Off of the field, Brooks has maintained a 3.98 GPA and scored a 1280 on his SAT’s. He has also served on the Leadership Team at Greenbrier for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes throughout high school.

” I think that it really just starts with me keeping my focus on God, I feel like once you have that as the highest thing in your life, everything else just kinds of falls into place,” said Brooks.

He then added, “Anytime I feel overwhelmed or stressed out, I always have that to fall back on. So I feel like the most important thing for me is to keep my priorities straight and knowing obviously he (God) comes first and I feel like helps me.”

Brooks will continue his student-athletic career in Statesboro, playing football for the Georgia Southern Eagles.