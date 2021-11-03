Scholar Athlete Award: Glascock’s Riley Coxville

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Glascock County’s Riley Coxville is one of the biggest leaders within her senior class. Riley also has two younger siblings, and she says it’s important to her to given them an example to follow once she graduates.

She also cheers and plays softball and she says playing sports is a great way to show compassion and leadership.

” Athletics runs really far in my family and watching my sisters grow up rewally encouraged me play ball and

so I just try to do my best and succeed in everything I do,” said Coxville.

Riley hopes to attend Augusta University and get accepted to the dental progam.