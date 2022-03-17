AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Fox Creek senior Evan Prickett has plenty on his plate, yet he’s able to manage his time do to the help of the system his parents helped him create. Mainly that system is knowing how to schedule and plan, and how to keep track of all of his school work and extracurriculars with a daily planner.

Evan is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club, and has a weighted gpa of 4.4. When he’s not on the court, you can find Evan on the golf course.

Evan has earned all-region accolades in golf and competes on the South Carolina Junior Golf circuit. He says his calendar is the main thing that keeps him on track.

“I try to balance golf as well and also my academics so being able to keep up with a tight schedule and just manage your time wisely, is very helpful and benefitable,” said Prickett.

Evan is signed on to play golf at Lander University and will study nursing.