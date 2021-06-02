Scholar Athlete Award: Fox Creek’s Caleb Trahan

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Trahan family is no stranger to receiving the WJBF Scholar Athlete award, as the youngest son Caleb is the second in his family to earn the prestigious student-athlete honors.

Caleb’s older brother Colin who now plays golf at Charleston Southern, received the honor two years ago. Caleb plays lacrosse for the Predators and has a 3.6 gpa and represents Fox Creek at Boys State in Columbia, S.C. He also ranks fifteenth in his class, and says his daily motivation is to be better than the day before.

” I want to do better than I did the day before and so continuing to work and that ‘s every year and that’s both on the field and in the classroom, so that’s what I pride myself on, ” said Caleb.

Caleb hopes to play lacrosse in college and purse a degree in cyber security.