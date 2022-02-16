Scholar Athlete Award: Evans’ Trey Morris

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJFB) – Evans’ senior Trey Morris is a two sports athlete, he plays both football and lacrosse for the Knights.

Trey has an unweighted GPA of 3.7, and has made AB honor roll throughout his tenure in high school. He is also a member of the National Beta Club.

On the football field, he was a crucial part of Team Georgia’s win in Border Bowl IX. He made the AAAAAA- Region 3 team as an offensive lineman as a sophomore and junior. Trey says though his schedule is always hectic, time management and his family help him thrive.

” Time managements is a big thing, getting all my school work done,” said Trey.



Trey will continue his student-athletic career at Georgia Military College next year, and hopes to one day return to Evans High School as a teacher and a coach.