Scholar Athlete Award: Edmund Burke’s Morgan Clark

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Edmund Burke Academy’s Morgan Clark was all-region in both track and softball. Clark was also apart of the girls’ basketball team and cheerleading squad for the Lady Spartans.

Clark managed to have a 4.0 gpa throughout high school and has achieved the highest academic honor throughout the school. She says her motivation is to not only be great in everything that she does but to set an example for her peers.

” Academics always comes first for me but after the academics I always make it a priority to come to softball practice and just being on time and being early,” said Clark. “It’s really important for me and the people who are younger than me that watch me to know you’re committed to this and you need to be there for something you’re committed to”.

Morgan hopes to attend Georgia College and study either medicine of marketing.