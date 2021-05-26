Scholar Athlete Award: Edmund Burke’s Morgan Clark

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Edmund Burke Academy senior Morgan Clark made all-region in softball and all-state in track and field. Morgan also played basketball, tennis and cheerleading for the Spartans.

In the classroom she maintained a 4.0 gpa and has the highest academic honors throughout the school she says, she always wants to leave a great example.

“Academics always comes first for me, but after the academics I always make it a priority to come to softball practice,” said Morgan. “It’s really important for me and the people who are younger than me, that watch me to know you’re committed to this and you need to be there for something you’re commited to,” she added.

Morgan wants to attend Georgia College with hopes of studying marketing or medicine.