Scholar Athlete Award: Edmund Burke’s Evan Hirshauer

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – This week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete is Edmund Burke Academy’s Evan Hirshauer, and like many Spartans before him that have received this honor, he too wears many hats.

Evan likes to hold himself accountable, knowing that he is considered a role model means a lot to him. He understands that not only his peers, but students and faculty throughout the school look up to him.

In the classroom, Hirshauer has received awards such as the Presidential Award of Academic Excellence, Beta Club and he teaches spanish to elementary students.

Evan also participates in four different sports, he’s helped the spartan win region championships in basketball and track. He also is the starting quarterback for the football team, receiving all-region honors as well.

“With practice and all that and a lot of homework and stuff I have to stay up late nights, it just keeps me focused and prepares me for the next chapter of life,” said Evan.

Evan one day hopes to study industrial management at Augusta Technical College.