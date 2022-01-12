Scholar Athlete Award: Denmark-Olar’s TaNajya Holman

Denmark-Olar Senior TaNajya Holman is a three-sports athlete, playing basketball, volleyball and soccer for the Vikings. Holman has been honored as the team mvp in soccer, the ‘best new comer’ in volleyball and helped the Vikings to a region title in basketball.

Though TaNajya has earned many accolades for playing sports, she’s more proud of what been accomplished in the classroom. She is apart of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club and maintains a honor roll average. Holman has also achieved a 1120 on her SAT’s and a 69 on the ASVAB.

” I try not to put too much pressure on myself,” said Holman.”I do pretty good managing all of my sports because my coaches are lenient with me going to each practice,” she then added.

TaNajya wants to attend a four year institute and study biomedical engineering.