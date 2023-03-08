AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Cross Creek High School Senior Jada Akeson is a Scholar Athlete Award recipient.

Jada is a dual-enrolled honor student with a 3.5 GPA. Her favorite field of study is agriculture.

Jada is also a four-year starter at shortstop for the Cross Creek Razorbacks softball team. She was second team all region for her freshman year, best offensive player during her sophomore year, first team all region her junior year, and is now a USA Today Player of the Year nominee.

“She has been instrumental to turning this program around,” said Cross Creek Softball Coach James Jackson, “I look at her as one of those leaders, she is not only a great student athlete, she is a great person overall, she is kindhearted, she is just a blessing to our program.”

Congratulations to Jada Akeson for her accomplishments and for being a Scholar Athlete!