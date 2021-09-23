Scholar Athlete Award: Cross Creek’s Aaliyah Kroening

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Cross Creek senior Aaliyah Kroening has displayed true leadership qualities during her time as a Razorback to earn her the Scholar Athlete Award.

She ranks in the top 10 of her graduating class, athletically Aaliyah lead the Razorbacks to two region championships in the 4x100m and the 100m hurdles in 2020.

When Aaliyah is not working, practicing or studying, she is with Cross Creek’s NJROTC program. As a senior she has earned the title of Lead Officer.

” Try to set a good example it’s like practice what you preach, there’s no reason you should be saying do this and you’re doing the complete opposite,” said Kroening. “I just try to hold myself to that standard while holding them to that standard as well,” said added.

Aaliyah has not only earned the respect of her peers, but her Chief Petty Officer Wayne Scott.

” It’s her leadership ability, she’s willing to speak up and share her knowledge and speak her mind and try to teach the other cadets so they can try to become just as successful as she is,” said Scott.

Aaliyah is taking her time to make her decision rather to join the Marines or attend a university next year.