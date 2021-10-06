Scholar Athlete Award: Burke County’s Jada Curd

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Burke County senior Jada Curd is what some in her community call a true vocal leader.

Jada has earned two-varsity letters from the Lady Bears volleyball program. When she’s not playing sports, Jada competes at some of the top levels of speaking competitions throughout her high school career. As a sophomore, Jada won the ‘Beta Club National Speech’ competition. In the classroom, she maintains a 3.7 gpa and participates in the drama club.

” When I finally won nationals it showed me that I can not only go against people, that have sacrificed the same things,” said Jada. “I’ve worked that hard as well to beat them as well that have the same passions and strive that I do,” she added.

Jada wants to study mass communications and political science at the University of Georgia.