Scholar Athlete Award: Blackville-Hilda’s Emani O’neal

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Blackville-HIlda’s Emani O’neal is a three year letter in varsity volleyball and is captain of the cheer team.

In the classroom, O’neal hold a grade point average about a 4.0 and is apart of the National Beta Club and the National Technical Honor Society. She has also complete CATE, which is meant to provide leadership and services for those that would like to learn trade or trade. Emani is also dual enrolled taking collegiate classes.

” I kind of have to put my school work first, and then practice and everything else”, said O’neal.

She hopes to receive a business degree, then earn a degree in cosmetology.