AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) – Batesburg-Leesville senior Steven Todd is the first student-athlete to earn the WJBF Scholar Athlete Award for the 2022-23 school year.

As a four-year starter for the Panthers baseball program, Todd’s consistency goes beyond the diamond and into the classroom. Throughout his high school tenure, he’s made 18-consecutive ‘A’ honor rolls.

” It take a lot of discipline to be able to do that, because there’s been a lot of times where I don ‘t want to study,” said Todd. ” Like with sports, I don’t want to go lift weights or hit sometimes, but discipline allows me to do the hard work even when I don’t feel like it, ” he added.

When he graduates at the end of the school year, he’ll leave with two degrees. Todd has already earned a general studies degree from Midland Tech College.

” He [Steven] does all the right things, he’s very competitive in the classroom and on the field and I think those attributes contributes to the balance of his time appropriately,” said his father, Kevin.

His ability to balance is what his friends, family and coaches believe sets him apart from others.

“The program is the way it is because of kids like Steven and the way he does things and how great of a kid he is,” said Panthers head baseball coach Rob Bouknight.

Steven has not yet determined where he will attend college next year.