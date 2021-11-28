Scholar Athlete Award: Barnwell’s Charlie Zorn

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Barnwell senior Charlie Zorn is a starter for the Warhorses soccer team and has earned a varsity letter throughout his high school career.

Off the field, Charlie has accomplished many accolades through the Boy Scouts and academically. He earned Eagle Scout by the age of 14 and currently he’s ranked first in his senior class and is dual enrolled. He says his parents are the main contributors to his success in maintaining a busy schedule.

” School is always going to come first obviously but after school you just probably have to wait and make time afterwards,” said Charlie.

He hopes to attend Clemson University and pursue a career in wild life management.