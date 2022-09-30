(WJBF) – This week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete Award winner is Avery Watson from Ridge Spring-Monetta High School.

Avery has a 4.78 GPA. She’s the president of the National English Honor Society, is in the Beta Club, and is on the Youth Directory for the Aiken Community Theater.

Quite the athlete as well, since going from being home-schooled to joining the Trojans. Lettering for two years on varsity and softball, as well as captain of the volleyball team.

She keeps everything academically and athletically on schedule.

“Well it is really difficult, especially with balancing education and everything because I really value my academics. But I always manage keep everything on a schedule and it sometimes overlaps which can be hectic but it all works out in the end” said Avery.

“I am extremely proud of Avery. She is a really outgoing kiddo and she always works really hard and puts her mind to accomplishing anything she puts her mind to, so we are very proud” said Avery’s mother, Kellie Watson.

Avery wants to study either athletic training or nursing at either Charleston Southern or South Carolina.