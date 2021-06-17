Scholar Athlete Award: Augusta Prep’s Angela Shaver

AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – This week’s Scholar Athlete recipient is Augusta Prep’s Angela Shaver. Angela takes nine AP honors classes and has already received college accolades such as the Tulane University Book Award.

Angela was all-region in volleyball and made all-state her senior season, along with being all-state in basketball as well. She believes that the environment at Augusta Prep helped her success in high school and prepared her for college.

” I think the classes set you up to do well in college like when, I talk about kids who have gone to college this teachers class is exactly like my other class and when all my friends are like freaking out about it. I did well in it because I already had that type of class for four years,” said Shaver.