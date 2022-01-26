Scholar Athlete Award: Augusta Prep’s Amy Riordan

This week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete Award recipient is Augusta Prep’s Amy Riordan. Amy is a three-sport athlete for the Cavaliers and a five-time GISA champion swimmer.

” I’ve been swimming since before I could walk my dad threw me in the pool and I’ve loved it ever since,” said Riordan.

Amy is just as accomplished, if not more in the classroom. She is a Rensselaer medal and scholarship recipient, and the National Latin Exam Silver medal. Earning Special Honors in latin, math, science, English and art.

Having time management skills are very important and I’ve learned that through so many classes, AP classes, honor classes and study halls,” said Amy. She then added ,”With all of the resources we have here I know it’s possible to do all three sports and excel in academics at the same time”.

Amy will attend the University of South Carolina and will swim for the Gamecocks swim team.