Scholar Athlete Award: Augusta Christian’s Logan Eidell

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta Christian’s Logan Eidell has been able to maintain an unweighted 4.0 GPA throughout his high school career, and is currently ranked in the top three of his senior class. He is a member of the National Beta club, FLAIR and ACS Spanish Club to name a few of his extracurricular activities. Logan is also a platoon leader and founding member of the Navy CJROTC, which began in 2020.

Athletically, Logan was named to the 2021 Baseball Factory Academic All-American team, and was a pre-season player to watch in 2020. He has also earned top finishes in the SCISA state and middle state wrestling tournaments.

However, the most challenging thing that he’s been able to overcome happened when he was only an infant, after being diagnosed with a rare heart disease. He says he’s truly grateful to be alive and tries to give his best because everyday is not guaranteed.



” I think it ‘s a gift from above, I think it’s a gift from God. I’m just grateful that I’m able to be here today. Living and breathing and having all the opportunities that I have here, at Augusta Christian and throughout other activitives in my life,” said Logan.

Logan has committed to playing baseball at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and hopes to become a Navy Ship Deck Officer.