Scholar Athlete Award: ARC’s Felix Scheyer

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Academy of Richmond County senior Felix Scheyer has a gpa of 4.6 and is currently ranked number one in his graduating class.

He is also a three-sports athlete, running track, cross country and swimming. Felix is a two-time individual state meet qualifier in cross country for the Musketeers. Felix also was voted by his teammates the Tom Gamblin Team Award.

To add to his accolades outside of the classroom, Felix has won the Steinberg Prize Award twice, which is given to the best high school student playwrights in the country.

” Everyone who has ever supported me or cheered me on or asked how my day is going, it all means the world to me,” said Scheyer. “I want to make them proud and show myself that as cliche as it may sound if I can put my mind to something I can get it done,” he added.

His parents Tara and Kevin Scheyer are very proud of him, but more so because of his willingness to give.

” When he puts his mind to something he usually gets it done, and he’s going to do it right and it’s usually going to be some good out of it,” said Kevin. “Not just necessarily a win or an accolade, but there’s going to be something good to come out of it,” Kevin added.

Felix plan to attend the University of Georgia and pursue a career in journalism.