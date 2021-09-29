Scholar Athlete Award: Aquinas’ Donny Loebl

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Aquinas senior Donny Loebl has shown exemplary leadership in his community and amongst his peers.

He is a member of several organizations and clubs at Aquinas. Donny has been a representative for the Model United Nations, FLAIR and was named the Leukemia Lymphoma Society Student of the Year.

Donny is a three sports athlete playing golf, basketball, and is on the gaming team for the Fightin’ Irish. He is a three-time recipient of the school’s Virtue Award. The Virtue Award is given to the student-athlete who is selfless and puts their teammates first.

Donny believes playing sports has helped him become a better individual overall.

” The thing that sports does to you it makes you want to come better and that transfers

over into life, making you want to be a better person,” said Loebl. ” By pushing myself in sports

I’m able to push myself off the court and off the golf course just to help others,” he added.

Donny’s dream is to next attend Notre Dame and hopefully one day pursue a career in the medical field.