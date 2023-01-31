AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Aquinas senior Caroline Jackson is this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete Award winner.
Caroline is top 10 in her class and a member of the National Honor Society.
She hopes to go to either UGA or Georgia Tech to study biology.
