Scholar Athlete Award: Allendale-Fairfax’s Quashon Rollins

WJBF (AUGUSTA, Ga) – Allendale-Fairfax senior Quashon Rollins has a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the Beta club and National Honor Society. His favorite classes are auto mechanics and engineering.

Rollins has also been a four year starter for the Tigers and was a team captain his senior season. Playing center he hasn’t given up a sack in two seasons, and was responsible for 11 pancakes this year.

“Quashon is a child that he doesn’t take credit for a lot,” said his mother Pakeya Whosendove. “He’s all about family and the team. If the team is suffering then he’s suffering, and if they’re hurt, he’s hurt, that the type of person he is,” she added.

Quashon’s true passion is leading by example to give those around a positive role model to look up to.

“I’m from a city and it’s kind of violent here, and I just want something positive to for people to look up to,” said Rollins. “I don’t somebody else going to do it, and it’s going to lead to more violence here and just going to end up losing more lives,” he added.

Quashon wants to attend Georgia Tech or Clemson to study engineering.