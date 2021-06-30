Scholar Athlete Award: Allendale-Fairfax’s Kiara McKnight

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Allendale-Fairfax High School’s Kiara McKnight was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta club and finished in the top ten percent in her class.

McKnight also was a five year letter in softball and was the team captain, leading the team in batting average. Kiara says succeeding in the classroom was great, but the ability to help others around her thrive was even more satisfying.

” I’m a good person I’m not one of those stuck up people ask me I’m here for you and I need to see you succeed too,” said McKnight.