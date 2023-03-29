AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Makenzie Newsome has earned Scholar Athlete of the Week honors for her work on the field and in the classroom.

As a softball player, pole vaulter, and track star at Briarwood Academy MaKenzie is an expert in time management. She said it can be overwhelming, but she enjoys being pushed to work hard.

Her Coach agreed as he told us that Makenzie begged him to return to the dugout because “I need Coach Wayne to push me.”

On the field MaKenzie is a first-place pole vaulter and a star runner, but she doesn’t just shine there. In the classroom, she is also an honors student with a 3.9 GPA and plans to attend Augusta University to study nursing. MaKenzie has chosen not to pursue athletics in college.