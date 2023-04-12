AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Justyn Burnett is a 3-sport athlete from Warren County High School and he plays basketball, football, and runs track, but now he is also Scholar Athlete of the Week.

He has won numerous athletic awards including 2nd Team All-Region, the Rookie Award, Coaches Award, Most Valuable Player, and others. He is also an excellent student who was earned REACH Scholar, made the Dean’s List, and maintains a 3.8 GPA.

His parents and coaches say he is a model student and a hard worker. His principal also noted that “Justyn is just amazing. He is an A+ student, over 3.6 GPA, a model student, not a behavior problem, and comes from a great family.”

His parents Rosemary and Lewis Bray concluded the interview saying they couldn’t be prouder of him because “he’s been a hard worker and it carries over from the field to the classroom to on the court. It’s good just to see him win this award.”

Congratulations to Justyn Burnett and his family.