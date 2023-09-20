AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Sam Weinstein is a two-sport star for the Greenbrier Wolfpack as a varsity golfer and springboard diver. His accolades include being named the all-around champion in the Champions retreat Junior Club Golf Championship, winning 1st place at the Columbia County Diving Championship, and many more. But his talents extend to the classroom as well where Sam is a beta club member, a volunteer at the Golden Harvest Food Bank, and is top 50 in his class with a 4.0 GPA. For his efforts Sam is this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete.

Sam initially did not know he had won the award, and his family allowed us to surprise him with the news! He said it was very exciting but also scary, telling us that “the principal walks in and he just points to me and he’s like ‘let’s go’,” says Sam, “after that I didn’t know what was going on, but it’s a huge surprise.”

Sam’s parents had a lot to say about the hard work their son has put in both athletically and academically. “It makes me happy that other people can see the hard work that he’s put in,” says Sam’s mom Jessica. His dad, Harris, echoes the sentiment by noting “he’s a 4.0 student, he does a really good job and cares about school, cares about the community, and it means a lot to us.”

But his parents are not the only proud people in Sam’s life as his coaches discuss the pleasure it has been to watch him grow. “Because he’s so deserving of it, I wasn’t surprised that he got it,” says swimming and diving coach Kristen Schlegel, “I can’t think of a better young man that deserves this award. He’s awesome.”

Golf coach Casey Heckathorn also agrees and points out that earning this award is no small accomplishment. “It’s a really elite club, and he’ll sit back and think about this in a couple of days and realize it’s probably even more than he’s realizing what is happening right now,” says coach Heckathorn, “this is a big deal and I’m really proud of him.”

Congratulations to Sam Weinstein and his entire family for being named WJBF’s Scholar Athlete of the Week!