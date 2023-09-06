AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Blake McLemore has been a cross-country and track star at Augusta Christian High School, as well as a member of the shooting team, for the last 4 years. As varsity captain of the cross-country team, he has a lot to be proud of but now he is being recognized for his hard work in the classroom as well. For his efforts Blake has been named this week’s Scholar Athlete.

Blake’s parents and coaches say they deeply admire how hard he works as well as his humility. “We are so proud of Blake. He is such a humble guy, and he doesn’t require any attention from anyone else,” says his mother Paige McLemore, “all of his athletic and academic abilities go straight to his goal.”

Blake’s coach also sees his hard work and says it is what makes him the perfect Scholar Athlete. “Just the hard work that he puts in on and off the track every day, it makes him the most deserving person for this award,” says Cross-Country Coach/Assistant Athletic Director Sammy Clough.

Blake is also a Beta Club Member and holds a 3.7 GPA in addition to his three sports. “He works really hard every day,” says Blake’s father Steve McLemore, “he does really well for himself.”

Congratulations to Blake McLemore and his entire family for being named WJBF’s Scholar Athlete of the Week!