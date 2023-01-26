HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – “It’s never about you, it’s about taking care of those that serve with you and those that serve in your command,” said Bryant Reid, WJBF’s Salute To Service Honoree for December 2022.

Taking care of others is something that Bryant Reid learned during 25 years in the Army, including more than a half dozen tours in places like Korea, Germany and Iraq.

“It was a good ride, it was emotional,” Reid said. “You lose a lot of good friends that you had in combat. And when you come back you try to maintain those friendships, because you never know what someone is going through.”

Tilda Charity/Nominated Mr. Reid: “He does a lot for the military and for his family, and so I was like ‘let me go ahead and nominate him’,” said Tilda Charity, who nominated Mr. Reid. “I Didn’t think we were going to get it, but we did and he deserves it.”

On a brisk December afternoon at Diamond Lakes Park, Reid was presented with the award on behalf of Goldman Site Prep by WJBF Director of Community Involvement Emily Pannocchia.

“Thank you very much, ma’am. I do appreciate it,” Reid said upon receiving the award. “I wouldn’t trade a day that I ever did in the military. It’s been a blessing to me and I have nothing bad to say about a day that I spent.”

His commitment to taking care of others continues through his work with the Augusta Shriner’s Temple No. 22, which provides services to its community and those in need.

“It’s never about you, the individual,” Reid said. “You have to be willing to give back in order to receive whatever blessings are there for you.”

“He wants to set a good example for his sons,” said Charity. “He wants them to follow him. They’re not going into the military, but the things he does for the community he wants them to participate in that also.”

“It’s about providing a good example, not only for my kids, but for all kids, that see me or see us doing the things we need to do in life right now,” said Reid. “The generation we’ve got coming up, I want them to see good men doing good things in life, and hopefully they will continue all of the good traditions that I’ve helped set forth.”

If you know someone who deserves the WJBF Salute To Service, nominate them here. \