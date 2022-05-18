GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On the third Thursday of each month WJBF recognizes a deserving service member with its Salute To Service award. The winner for May 2022 is Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brandi Wyatt of the U.S. Army.

“It means a lot to me,” Wyatt said. “I’m just blessed in general.”

The Army brought Wyatt to Grovetown, but she believes something else led her to live in a quiet neighborhood just a few miles from Fort Gordon.

“I think God put us together for a reason,” she said. “It’s just a blessing because the neighborhood is a little different than what I’m used to.”

“Brandi moved next door to me and, as soon as she moved there, it was not like she was a stranger,” said Adrienne Hall, a retired Army veteran who nominated Wyatt for the award. “I have arthritis really bad and I also suffer from PTSD. She could tell when something was going on with me. Whenever I thought I needed help with something, she was there.”

“I know she was sick sometimes and I like helping,” Wyatt said.











CW4 Brandi Wyatt through her 18 years of service in the U.S. Army

Service is nothing new for Wyatt. A native of North Carolina, she enlisted in the U.S. Army after playing college soccer at UNC-Pembroke.

“Soccer was my thing, but not school,” she said. “So, I went to the Air Force recruiter and they weren’t there. But the Army was and here I am 18 years later. I don’t plan on retiring any time soon. This is what I do and I love it.”

She spent the last two years living next to Hall.

“Selfless service is my number one way of life,” Wyatt said. “I was raised that way by my mother. Saving our country, making sure we maintain our freedom. This is just my specialty and I love it.”

“I appreciate that she’s in the military, because she does very important work to keep all of us safe,” Hall said. “But, just seeing her face on some days that were dark for me, it just brightened my day.”

“She’s like a little sister,” Hall continued. “I don’t have family here. Having her there made me feel more secure.”

The feeling is mutual.

“I always have a friend there in (Hall),” Wyatt said. “And she’s like family to me as well.”

“I just love her,” Hall said. “She’s a beautiful person inside and out. I just couldn’t let this opportunity go by without saying thank you.”

