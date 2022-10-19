(WJBF) — It’s that time of the month again when we introduce you to our Salute to Service honoree. Each month we spotlight one of our men and women in uniform who continues to make a difference in our community. This month we had the honor of speaking with retired military veteran, Tony Matthews.

Tony Matthews is a retired military veteran with 20 years of active service.

“I was a hospital corpsman and a Navy recruiter. As a hospital corpsman, I specialized in eye surgery. So, I was a technician as well as an instructor,” said Matthews.

For Tony, it was important for him to serve his country.

“I wanted to serve my country. I wanted to give back. I saw myself doing great things if I left my hometown, to get out and learn the world, see the world, travel, and learn what it really was to give service,” said Matthews.

Tony Matthews is all about giving back, that’s why it’s no surprise that he’s now a member of the military fraternity, Kappa Lambda Chi.

“We were founded to give military members an alternative to joining a Greek letter organization and we are the first military Greek organization,” said Kappa Lambda Chi, Vice President Brandon Brantley.

“We go out, we feed the homeless, we find places to pick up trash in Columbia County and Richmond County,” said Matthews.

Tony and his fraternity do a lot around the community and soon they’ll be partnering with SAIL.

“We’re going to start a partnership with the children here. So, one reason we’re here is we want the people to understand that, that’s what we’re going to do in the future along with all the other partnerships that we have in Richmond County. So this will be one of the fist partnerships we have in Columbia County,” said Matthews.

Tony Matthews does it all, and those around him appreciate everything he did for this country and what he continues to do for the community.

“He’s teaching basketball, he’s working with the kids, and he’s volunteering here and there. He’s just so amazing. I don’t know how he finds all this time to do all this stuff but he does,” said Facilities Director at SAIL Charter School, Jerome Birt.

“His participation changes the spectrum by giving the kids an example of someone who started out very small, worked his way up to the top in his career, and excelled. He continues to show that if I can do it, you can do it too,” said Brantley.

