(WJBF) – It’s that time of the month again where we introduce you to our Salute to Service Honoree. Each month we spotlight a veteran who continues to make a difference in our community. This month we had the honor of speaking with retired army veteran Gerald Hunt.

Gerald Hunt served his country for over 22 and half years. He was airborne qualified and a helicopter pilot.

“Last 15 years of my time I flew the UH-1, which is a utility helicopter, a lot of different missions. Hauled everything from a 4 star admiral to pigs and chickens, to suppling people down in the jungles of panama, all different types of missions including medical evacuations,” said Hunt.

Looking back at his time serving, for him it was an honor.

“I enjoyed it, I sometimes miss it, there comes a time when you need to do something else and let the young men and women serve their country, said Hunt.

Even after retiring Hunt wasn’t done serving.

“I taught at Richmond Community College for 17 and a half years, business administration, primarily taught economics and also had an overlap in my hometown of Pembroke North Carolina and I taught economics as an adjunct professor for 18 years,” said Hunt.

To Hunt, his years of success in the service and teaching aren’t just his accomplishments alone. He and his wife have been married for 50 years.

“In a lot of respects I really think that the military spouse has a harder job than the person that is serving,” said Hunt.

But she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m proud of him, I love him and he made a difference. He took our life and made it beautiful by working in the military and giving and serving our country. It’s the best job anyone could ever do,” said his wife, Mary Ellen Hunt.

With Hunt’s time serving and his time teaching it’s no surprise why he’s the recipient of our Salute to Service award.

“Oh he deserves it one hundred percent,” said his granddaughter, Tala Hunt.

“I’m super proud of him,” said his granddaughter, Malia Hunt.

His granddaughters thinks he deserves the world.

He does a lot more than just serve for our country, he’s just an all around good person,” said Malia.

And his stories has inspired them for their own future careers.

Either one of y’all plan on joining the service?

” I plan on going in to the air force, said Tala.

“I plan on going in to the army,” said Malia.

If you’d like to nominate someone you know for the Salute to Service Award CLICK HERE.