(WJBF) – It’s that time of the month again where we introduce you to our Salute to Service honoree. Each month we spotlight a veteran who continues to make a difference in our community. This month we had the honor of speaking with retired Army veteran Willie Davis.

Willie Davis is a retired Army veteran who served in Vietnam. For him, getting the chance to serve his country was everything.

“I was a volunteer. At that time, when the Vietnam War came there was a draft. They didn’t have to draft me, I volunteered. I love my country,” said Davis.

Davis medically retired after being injured in Vietnam. He’s been volunteering and helping other veterans ever since.

“I’ve been knowing Mr. Davis since 1988 and when I met him he was taking care of veterans at a veterans home; cooking for them, providing medicine, providing all the things that they needed, taking them to doctor’s appointments,” said Chapter 18 Historian, Arthur Smith.

“He helped them with getting their benefits and getting them the help that they needed as far as physical and mental health,” said Willie’s first cousin, Teresa Evans.

Davis has been working with veterans for 20 years now and he says helping them is a big part of who he is.

“My motto is ‘veterans helping veterans’ and that’s what I live by because I was helped by veterans when I needed it and then after I got on my feet and everything, then I gave back to the veteran community,” said Davis.

With all of his years of service and his time helping his fellow veterans, it’s no surprise Willie Davis is the recipient of the Salute to Service Award.

“His years that he put in during the war, the injuries that he’s received, and the dedication that he really went all out for and to help his fellow service men and women,” said Evans.

“Well I’m very proud of him. I’m proud of him for doing that because he always said he wanted to help the veterans. Very outstanding guy, very dependable, and very honest” said lifelong friend, John Ayers.

“He’s a caring guy, he’s a loving guy, and he’ll give the shirt off his back to you,” said friend, Louia “Beaver” Sapp.

And his friends and family are appreciative of everything he’s done.

“I would like to say keep up the good work and keep doing what you’re doing Mr. Davis, because you’re doing a fine job,” said Smith.

“I love you, and just keep doing what you’re doing, and work for the lord,” said Sapp.

It was important to Davis to leave info for how Veterans can get help from the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. We’ve left his message below.