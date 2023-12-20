(WJBF) – Today we are honoring veteran Sean Falcon. Sean has done it all from serving his country to being a firefighter, and he spends a lot of his time helping his fellow veterans. This is why he is December’s Salute to Service Honoree.

Sean Falcon is a veteran whose mission has always been to help others.

“I first entered the military in 1989. Went into active duty for a while, and then when I got out, I went to the civilian side and got a job as a firefighter in Burke county. I worked there for almost 26 years, but during this time, back in 2003, I went back into the military with the national guard and served from 2003 until I retired in 2016.”

It was important for Sean to serve his country.

“It meant a lot, especially after 9/11. I’m very patriotic. I love the United States. I love everything about it, and I just felt it was my duty to go back in and serve. I served two tours in Afghanistan.”

Sean was injured in Afghanistan.

“I spent about a year and a half in the hospitals rehabilitation. I went on my first hunting trip in Texas, and I knew what it did for me by getting back out in to life with other veterans and hanging out. So, what I did was start my own non-profit three and a half years ago. I take veterans on hunting and fishing trips all over the United States, and it gives me a way to give back to fellow veterans that might be missing or that think they can’t do the same things they did before they went into combat.”

The name of the non-profit is Camp Falcon Veteran Retreat.

“A lot of veterans tell me that they enjoy the camaraderie with other veterans better than the actual trip itself. They like going to different places and meeting other veterans. We like to network, and a lot of the veterans stay in touch for the rest of their lives.”

Sean did not expect to get the Salute to Service award and says he is humbled to receive it.

“I was just informed that someone had nominated me. I found out who it was, and it really touched my heart. I’d like to thank everyone along the way that I’ve met and grew up with. I believe I’m a product of my environment and people that I’ve been around. Everyone that I’ve met has made me the man that I am today.