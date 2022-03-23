(WJBF) – It’s that time of the month again for us to introduce you to our Salute to Service honoree. Each month we spotlight a veteran who continues to make a difference in our community. This month we had the honor of speaking with retired army veteran, Pete Way.

Pete Way served his country for 24 years and had many roles.

“I started out as a combat engineer, and that was actually out in Louisville in the National Guard, and then I became an NBC, a nuclear, biological and chemical warfare specialist, and a combat medic, and ultimately an army nurse and nurse practitioner,” said Way,

While in Afghanistan, Pete was seriously wounded and over time ended up losing his leg.

“Pete lost his leg in Afghanistan and had a really rough recovery, but he never let that color his world,” said Truck Carlson of Veterans for Clean Water.

“Once I lost the leg I guess it was sort of a turning point where I realized you’ve got to, they told me, if you stop being active, if you stop doing things, you wont get back to it, you’re going to lose the ability so that sort of started the spark,” said Way.

Pete now spends his time helping other veterans who are missing limbs, as well as other veterans in need, by helping them get involved in to activities, so they get out of the house, find a new purpose, and a new identity.

“My particular focus has been mountain biking and adaptive mountain biking. It’s just where I found a charge and energy, and so I use that top get vets started doing something and then after that I just try and connect them with something they’re passionate about. A lot of times you really get inside your own head, it’s really easy for combat veterans especially those who’ve been injured to isolate and kind of push people away. So one of the things I’ve learned to do is try to break those walls down and help them through activity,” said Way.

“To watch those veterans heal themselves during that experience, there’s just nothing better,” said Carlson.

Everything that Pete does with his fellow veterans he does on his own time and is free of charge. For him it’s all about helping others. Pete thought he was coming to WJBF for an interview on another topic. What he didn’t know was that friends, and family had gathered to make the surprise special.

“You know this was going on?”

“I had no clue,” said Way.

“I think my dad won this award because he’s one of the most hardworking and committed veterans in this area. He truly makes sure that each veteran has the resources that they need,” said Lara Powell, Pete’s daughter.

Pete Way helps veterans do things that they thought they would never do again. His positive attitude has not only helped vets, but it’s inspired his family to continue his legacy of helping others.

“After Pete served for years and all he’s gone through with the military our children have chosen to serve. Our daughter Laura’s getting ready to become a dentist full time in the army and our son Joe is a mechanical engineer in the air force, just graduating from the air force academy,” said Pete’s wife, Anne.

If you’re a veteran in need of help, Pete has advice for you.

“There’s help, there’s resources. There’s a lot of us just like you and I want you personally want you to look for that help. Find something that makes you feel good and feel happy and if there’s a problem with it we’ll find a way to make it work for you,” said Way.

If you know of a veteran that you want to nominate for our Salute to Service award you can nominate them HERE.