(WJBF) – It’s that time again where we introduce you to our Salute to Service Honoree. Each month, NewsChannel 6 spotlights a veteran who continues to make a difference in our community.

We had the honor of speaking with retired Army Veteran Tim McKean. Not only did Tim serve his country but he does a lot in the community. It is very clear why he’s this October’s Salute to Service Honoree.

For retired Army Veteran Tim McKean, serving his country was inspired by his family.

“My brothers are 9 years older than me and my dad was in the air force, my brother went in the army, my dad tried to talk me into the airforce and I had to be like my brother so I joined the army. I was enlisted for four years, got out, was in the reserves for a couple of years and I kind of lost my way a little bit and I found an opportunity to get in to ROTC and I did that and I came back, and they said what do you want to do and I said, well I know Infantry, and that’s what I did for the next 16 years.” Army Veteran Tim McKean

As an ROTC Instructor, Tim loved getting to see others succeed.

“The kids were great, we would see kids have different amounts of success whenever they were in the program, when they graduated from the program, we had kids go to enlist and some kids go to the military academies” Army Veteran Tim McKean

When Tim isn’t helping others he’s spending time with family. He even started a motivational program at his Granddaughters elementary school that has men greeting students every morning.

“We high five the kids when they come in and some kids will come out to give you a fist bump and pull away, or some kids won’t do a fist bump and you just look at them and say have a great day and you stay encouraging and positive.” Army Veteran Tim McKean

When Tim found out he was this month’s Salute to Service honoree, he was surprised.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was kind of speechless. I didn’t know what to expect when my daughter told me about it, and I said really, me. There were so many other people out there but she’s a great daughter and I’m blessed to have her and it made me feel really good inside.” Army Veteran Tim McKean

NewsChannel 6 wants to give a big “thank you” to Tim for everything that he does and if you know someone who you’d like to submit for the Salute to Service Award you can do that by filling out the form here.