(WJBF) – For this month’s Salute to Service, we had the honor of speaking with retired Army Veteran David Burdyck. David does a lot of big things in the community and he also has a very big dog. It’s because of his time serving his country and his continued desire to help his fellow veterans is why he’s this months Salute to Service recipient.

David Burdyck is a retired Army Veteran who served his country for twenty years.

“I’ve been all over the world, I’ve done several tours to Iraq, never been to Afghanistan, but I’ve been to a lot of different countries. I was in the airborne units, air assault units, and trained soldiers, and also worked with a lot of different types of armies in my military career.”

For David, getting the chance to serve his country was an honor.

“There’s no better service than being a patriot for your country. You learn so much as a brotherhood of being in the military. You gain so many different types of skills. You will find yourself with a family at the end of the day in the military.”

David now spends his time serving his community.

“I support the members of the function recovery program on Fort Gordon, which is a program through the traumatic brain injury clinic for soldiers like myself who have had some major experiences in the military that caused long term effects.”

The program provides support for soldiers that are retiring, and helps them reintegrate back into the community.

“One of the resources that we have is something I’m involved in as a volunteer is Jerry Lyda’s non profit, Veterans K-9 Solutions, and it’s a service that provides service dog training for veterans that have different types of disabilities.”

Service dogs can help Veterans in a lot of different ways.

“These dogs can give you a sense of comfort, they give you a sense of reality when you may not want to go outside because you’re in an environment where everything you did for the community was threatening so now you’re trying to get back in to that environment and it’s hard to do that, and so a service dog provides you that sense of comfort, and also gives you that quality of life that you may have lost.”

David has a service dog himself.

“My service dog is huge, his name is Mozart , and he’s helped me in a lot of ways. The benefit of having a service dog, it’s hard to really express because when you go through that type of disability of that type of symptom it kind of puts walls around you and squeezes you together, so it makes you feel like you’re confined and when you have a service dog like my service dog it allows you to be able to function normally.”

David hopes that other veterans reach out to Veterans K-9 Solutions if they feel they need help, and it’s because of his desire to help others why he’s this month’s recipient of the Salute to Service award.