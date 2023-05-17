AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Bail bondsman Ed Wilson from Aiken South Carolina has done it all.

“I retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 from Fort Gordon. I Joined the Service in 1968 in Cleveland Ohio, and from there I traveled all over the world. I’ve been to Vietnam twice, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Fort Hood Texas,” said Wilson.

Not only did Ed serve his country, he’s also a former police officer.

“When I retired from the Army I went to work for Richmond County Georgia, and then came here to Aiken, I worked as an undercover narcotics agent here,” said Wilson.

He even spent some time as a bounty hunter.

Now, as a bail bondsman, Ed spends his time trying to help others.

My thing right now is helping the family members out here that have loved ones that made a mistake, got locked up, and by them getting locked up, we try to help the family members get them out of jail let them have a productive life,” said Wilson.

Not only that but he also gives back to the community.

“We donate to the kids softball teams, we donate to some of the people that need medicine, and I’m not rich but we try to help people in the community who’s desperate,” said Wilson.

It’s for all of these reasons and much more that Ed Wilson is the recipient of this month’s Salute to Service Award.

“I’m choking up. It’s very nice that the community thinks of us as part of the community, and we can help,” said Wilson.

Ed’s life has been an exciting one and he’s got plenty of stories to tell. We here at WJBF want to thank him for his continued work in the community, and for serving his country. If you know a veteran that you think deserves the Salute to Service Award you can nominate them at WJBF.com.