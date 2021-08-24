Skip to content
Salute to Service
Veteran stops in Augusta on cross-country trek
Video
Military reservists providing healthcare at no cost in Burke, Hancock, Jenkins, Warren counties
Video
Veteran returns to Augusta during cross-country bike ride
Video
Veteran biking across U.S. to raise awareness
Video
Fort Gordon soldier rescues mother and two children in overturned vehicle
Video
More Salute to Service Headlines
Veterans Group Walking Across Country Stops in Augusta
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
AU Health & WAFJ to host a ‘Pause & Pray’ event to help uplift hospital workers, patients, and staff in the CSRA
Gallery
RCSO searching for Aggravate Assault suspect after incident on Lumpkin Road
RCBOE continues to offer ‘Wifi on Wheels’ to students that may need internet access
Access road in North Augusta rerouted; Drivers concerned
Bamberg One, Two to move to virtual learning Wednesday
Augusta Red Cross team assisting with Hurricane Ida disaster relief
Video
Great growth for Apparo Academy
Video
Some Augusta commissioners support vaccine mandate for City workers
Video
North Augusta Public Safety mourns the loss of an officer to COVID-19
94 animals, 13-year-old girl removed from filthy Indiana home; woman arrested
RCSO searching for Aggravate Assault suspect after incident on Lumpkin Road
Police looking for woman who dumped backpack with human remains in Virginia
Video
Two teens charged in Meadowbrook Drive rape investigation
FBI Agent, Army Reserves Col. charged with sex crimes against children
Fatal collision on US 301 Orangeburg County, S.C.
Fire whirl caught on video as crews battle Southern California fire
Video
Biden says strike ordered against ISIS-K ‘was not the last’
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport
Reports: Patriots release QB Cam Newton
Lightning strike at beach kills NJ lifeguard, injures 7 others
Cougar that was kept as illegal pet removed from New York City apartment
94 animals, 13-year-old girl removed from filthy Indiana home; woman arrested
Vaccine clinic held at funeral for Florida deputy who died from COVID-19
Video
How you can help storm victims in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida
Florida education commissioner withholds salaries for school board members in 2 school districts that require masks
Families line up outside Florida chiropractor’s office to get medical exemption forms for school mask mandate
Video
People with nut allergies may really only be sensitive to birch pollen, study finds
Reports: Patriots release QB Cam Newton
Soler, Riley back Anderson with HRs, Braves romp over Giants
Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves
Football Friday Night 2021 | Week 2
Video
Groves High School forfeits T.W. Josey High School football game
Brownell adds McKay, Reynolds to Clemson staff
GreenJackets’ home win streak ends with 9-1 loss to RiverDogs
Video
Braves fall to Yankees 5-4 in late-inning drama
GreenJackets home win streak runs to eight with 6-3 win over RiverDogs
Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias suspended via executive order from Governor Kemp
Gallery
Two mothers open up about runaway teen
Video
Two teens charged in Meadowbrook Drive rape investigation
Baton Rouge teen gets one of his final wishes granted, to dance with his mom
Gallery
Hospital officials urge you to self-assess before going to emergency department during COVID-19 spike
Video