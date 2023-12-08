APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Wildwood Park is a great spot to go out on the lake or go camping.

It’s also the home to the International Disc Golf Center. The Center is a great place find all things disc golf related, and you can play on their course.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip” we stopped in and talked with the managers of both Wildwood Park and the International Disc Golf Center. They talk about the park, the center, and what makes both places special.

Tell us a little bit about the history of Wildwood Park.

It’s been around since the 70’s and obviously it’s different then what you see now but quite a few folks come out here on a regular basis and I still have some of those old timers that are still coming out now. This land is owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, so we lease it from them. Everything we do I get approval from them, so I have a real good relationship with them. As far as what the park has to offer this is our main attraction, the boat ramps, and this place during the summer time is non stop.

What’s the experience you want people to have when they leave?

When they go through my gates I want them to say “I’m coming back.” The experience is carefree, and good times. I train my staff to take care of our folks out here, It’s customer service first and foremost. We are here to help people and we are trying to make their stay as enjoyable as possible and I believe we’ve been pretty successful so far.

Now that we got a look at the park it was time to try some disc golf.

What is the International Disc Golf Center?

The International Disc Golf Center is the home of the Professional Disc Golf Association, it was established in 2007, and it’s a wonderful place. I started playing disc golf myself in 2003 and it’s a mecca for disc golfers. People come from all over the world to be here, this is also the home of the champions club, and that’s a major event in our sport.

What makes this place so special?

There are certain places that you go and you just feel it, and this is one of those places. Being right next to Clarks Hill Lake and the hospitality of the park, it’s amazing, it’s just a beautiful spot.

When people leave from here what to people say they got out of the experience?

It’s like no other place, and the professionals from around the world will tell you that this their favorite place to be.

At the moment the International Disc Golf Center is temporarily closed but be sure to keep up with them for updates for when the will reopen.