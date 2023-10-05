DEARING, Ga. (WJBF) – At White Hills Farm the grow lavender and other herbs.

Owners Amy, and Patrick Sutter purchased the farm back in 2017, and now visitors can check out their shop, take tours, and more.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip,” we talked with Amy about what it was like to farm Lavender, and get a better idea about her day to day.

What do you do out here at this farm?

So we grow lavender and other herbs and I harvest them, bring them into the shop, air-dry most everything, and make some products with it.

What made you get in to this?

Before we moved out here, we were living in Evans, and White Hills Farm was an established farm. I was friends with the previous owner, and she started growing lavender out here

and I learned how to do that from her, and Patrick and I, we were looking for a little bit of land.

We wanted to move out of the city and move into the country, have a big backyard garden, maybe get some chickens kind of thing, and then this property came on the market for sale

and long story short, here we are.

What kinds of things can you do with lavender?

You think of lavender, you think of relaxation, right? It’s calming, it helps with anxiety, it helps with headaches, and all that kind of stuff. It smells nice. So I make some culinary products with it

and I make some bath-and-body products with it. There’s different types of lavender, and we have three types of lavender that we grow out here. We’ve got Spanish lavender, we’ve got the hybrid lavender, and we’ve got English lavender.

How can people get your products?

I’m a small farm, so I don’t wholesale anything, but we’ve got our market here and I participate

in local markets. So we’ve done some Saturday markets in Augusta, Evans, Grovetown and Thompson before and we do the festivals that come up and we participate with Augusta

Locally Grown’s online market, which is year-round.

Can people get tours?

We’re open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays. Anybody can come out. We’re open Friday

from 10:00 to 6:00 and most Saturdays from 10:00 to 3:00 and then if you’ve got a group, generally of eight or more people, you can come out for a private tour, and we’ll walk around.

We’ll learn about lavender, and we’ll talk about gardening. We’ll talk about whatever

your interests are, and we’ll do some kind of hands-on activity, usually involving fresh herbs.