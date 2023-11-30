EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Sol Himalayan Salt Cave is a holistic wellness center that’s focused around halotherapy.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip” we stopped in to see what salt therapy is all about and talk with the owners about how much the community has supported them all of these years.

What is Sol Himalayan Salt Cave?

“Sol is a holistic wellness center that’s focused around halotherapy, which is salt therapy. It helps people with allergies, asthma, bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory issues,” said Owner, Michelle Finn.

So what is the room we’re in right now and what does it do?

“This is our biggest feature. This is our Himalayan salt cave. It has 22,000 pounds of Himalayan salt, and this is a great space to decompress, and forget where you are. I suffered from allergies for 35 years myself and for almost 4 years now I’ve been on no allergy medication so it’s been awesome.”

So by sitting in here what do these salts do?

So we have a halo generator, it’s a machine that grinds up pharmaceutical grade salt, pumps a fine mist in to the air, you really don’t see it coming out. A lot of people don’t realize their already doing salt therapy if they’re doing a neti pot, saline rinse, but it is great, it’s a anti inflammatory, it’s relaxing those airways, it’s breaking up congestion.

So what’s the reaction when people come out of here?

We wish that we had a camera outside of the door like on a roller coaster ride where you don’t realize that the camera’s going to take a picture, just to see everyone’s reaction. Whenever we open up the door it’s really cool.

How long have you been doing this and what’s been the community response?

We will celebrate our 4th anniversary in February and it’s so hard to believe this time has just flown by. When we were opening, it was scary, we didn’t know how the community would react and I’m forever grateful for the community because right after we signed the lease we found out I had breast cancer, and I’m forever grateful for people I haven’t even met just because they liked our business page as we were building this. They kept me in such a positive frame of mind to where 11 days after we opened I bowed out for a double mastectomy, I came back after being out a couple of weeks and a week later we shut down for the pandemic. So it was scary, but we had customers who were calling up, buying gift cards over the phone just to make sure that we were still open and that we would make it during the pandemic, so the community support has been amazing.